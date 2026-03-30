France showcase attacking firepower and squad depth in 3-1 Colombia win

LANDOVER, Maryland, March 29 : France showcased their attacking firepower and strength in depth with a 3-1 friendly win over Colombia on Sunday, in their final outing before coach Didier Deschamps names his World Cup squad.

Fielding an entirely different lineup from the first-choice side who beat Brazil 2-1 on Thursday, Les Bleus still proved too strong for Colombia, with two goals from Desire Doue and another from Marcus Thuram sealing a comfortable victory.

Jaminton Campaz pulled one back for Colombia, who were quickly overwhelmed despite a decent start.

Sometimes criticised for favouring cold calculation over flair, France — over the course of two warm-up matches — combined style with efficiency and head towards the June 11-July 19 World Cup with growing certainty ahead of Deschamps’ final tournament in charge.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in ParisEditing by Toby Davis)