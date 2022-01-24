Logo
France Six Nations preparations hit by COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v France - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 13, 2021 France's Antoine Dupont during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

24 Jan 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:01AM)
PARIS : France's Six Nations preparations were hit by a string of positive COVID-19 tests which kept scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and six others out of the squad's training camp.

Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Francois Cros, Gaetan Barlot, Anthony Jelonch, Cyril Baille and Bernard Le Roux will not start the preparations in southern France, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The FFR added that Uini Atonio and Cameron Woki were also out with injuries.

All nine players have been replaced in the squad.

France start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Italy at the Stade de France.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

