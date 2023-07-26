France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash

SYDNEY : France captain Wendie Renard may have to sit out Saturday's key Women's World Cup group game against Brazil after injuring her calf, officials said on Wednesday.

Renard, 33, strained her calf in France’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday, although completed the full 90 minutes as one of the pre-tournament favourites made a stuttering start to their campaign.

The surprise draw against the Caribbean islanders puts France under pressure for their second Group F game in Brisbane at the weekend, especially after Brazil beat Panama 4-0 in their opener.

Striker Naomie Feller also missed training after a thigh knock against Jamaica but Selma Bacha, who sprained her left ankle in the warm-up friendly against Australia a fortnight ago, is back training as is Elisa de Almeida, who also missed out on Sunday with a calf problem.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)