Sport

France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash
Sport

France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash

France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - France v Jamaica - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 23, 2023 France's Wendie Renard after receiving medical attention REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
France skipper doubtful for key World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - France v Jamaica - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 23, 2023 Jamaica's Kadidiatou Diani and France's Wendie Renard react after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
26 Jul 2023 02:50PM
SYDNEY : France captain Wendie Renard may have to sit out Saturday's key Women's World Cup group game against Brazil after injuring her calf, officials said on Wednesday.

Renard, 33, strained her calf in France’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday, although completed the full 90 minutes as one of the pre-tournament favourites made a stuttering start to their campaign.

The surprise draw against the Caribbean islanders puts France under pressure for their second Group F game in Brisbane at the weekend, especially after Brazil beat Panama 4-0 in their opener.

Striker Naomie Feller also missed training after a thigh knock against Jamaica but Selma Bacha, who sprained her left ankle in the warm-up friendly against Australia a fortnight ago, is back training as is Elisa de Almeida, who also missed out on Sunday with a calf problem.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

