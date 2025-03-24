Logo
France skipper Dupont undergoes surgery on knee injury - report
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 8, 2025 France's Antoine Dupont scores a try which is later disallowed for a knock on REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

24 Mar 2025 08:01PM
France and Toulouse scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), French daily L'Equipe reported on Monday.

The 28-year-old France captain suffered the injury in the first half of their 42-27 Six Nations victory over Ireland earlier in March, limping off after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck.

France went on to beat Scotland 35-16 at the Stade de France days later to clinch the Six Nations championship title for the first time since 2022.

Reuters has contacted Toulouse for confirmation.

Dupont had also ruptured his ACL in the same knee in 2018, making a return eight months later at the time. He is set to miss the rest of the season, which is due to end in June.

Source: Reuters
