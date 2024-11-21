France sports minister says ex-football federation chief withdrawing defamation complaint

PARIS :Former French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has withdrawn his defamation complaint against France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

Le Graet resigned from his post in February 2023 following allegations of sexual and moral harassment but denied any wrongdoing. French prosecutors dropped an investigation into the allegations against the 82-year-old earlier this month.

Oudea-Castera, who spearheaded the organisation of the Paris Summer Olympics, said Le Graet informed the Cour de Justice de la Republique - a special tribunal for government officials - that he was withdrawing his defamation complaint.

"As with his resignation at the time, he is making a wise decision for himself and for the FFF," the minister said in a statement on X on Thursday.

Le Graet confirmed he did not intend to pursue the matter.

"For me, the case is closed. The investigation was dropped," he told Reuters. "I wish her a lot of luck for the future. She ruined two years of my life but it doesn't matter."