Logo
Logo

Sport

France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco

France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - July 9, 2026 France's Desire Doue arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
Jul 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; France midfielder Desire Doue (20) and Paraguay forward Gustavo Caballero (24) in action during a Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
Jun 30, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Bradley Barcola (12) in action against Sweden during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 Netherlands' Nathan Ake in action with Morocco's Brahim Diaz REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
10 Jul 2026 03:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, July 9 : France will start with attacking midfielder Desire Doue as coach Didier Deschamps opted to leave Bradley Barcola on the bench, in a tactical change for the 2018 world champions in their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Thursday.

• In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, apart from Barcola, the France starting 11 is unchanged from their 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele spearheading the attack, backed by Michael Olise.

• Morocco are without key forward Ismael Saibari, who was injured in their last match.

• Coach Mohamed Ouahbi brings in defender Anass Salah Eddine and midfielder Chemsdine Talbi, with Brahim Diaz playing as a lone forward.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The winners meet Spain or Belgium in the last four.

Lineups:

France - Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe (captain)

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah Eddine; Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Diaz;

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement