France stun South Africa 21-19 in Nations Championship

PARIS, Nov 13 : France beat South Africa 21-19 in a tactically intriguing contest on Friday, with Fabien Galthie's side overcoming the world champions after outfoxing Rassie Erasmus in a battle of coaching gambles.

South Africa's wholesale front-row changes had little impact on France's own ploy, with Antoine Dupont named at flyhalf before moving to his customary scrumhalf role during the match.

Dupont played a key role as the Six Nations champions secured their first victory over South Africa at the Stade de France since 2005. Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored France's tries, while Maxime Lucu kicked six points.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx crossed for South Africa, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting the first two tries. Jasper Wiese was shown a 20-minute red card after his yellow card was upgraded by the bunker review system for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck.

The victory left France on top of the Northern Hemisphere standings on 21 points. South Africa, suffering their first defeat of the Nations Championship, remained top of the Southern Hemisphere table on 21 points but face pressure from New Zealand.