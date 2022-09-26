Logo
France end dismal campaign with Denmark loss, but salvage top-flight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v France - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 25, 2022
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v France - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 25, 2022
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v France - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 25, 2022 Denmark's Kasper Dolberg scores their first goal
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v France - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 25, 2022
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v France - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 25, 2022
26 Sep 2022 04:44AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 04:44AM)
Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 game but salvaged their place in the top tier at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps's side, who will face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals by Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their Group with five points from six games.

Austria were relegated to League B after a 3-1 home defeat in Croatia left them bottom of the group on four points.

Croatia qualified for the final four with 13 points, one ahead of Denmark, who burst into life against France after being dominated in the first 20 minutes.

Source: Reuters

