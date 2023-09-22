Logo
France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury
France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury

France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Namibia - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 21, 2023 France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores their eleventh try REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Namibia - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 21, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Namibia - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 21, 2023 France's Yoram Moefana shakes hands with Namibia's Richard Hardwick after the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Namibia - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 21, 2023 France's Melvyn Jaminet scores their thirteenth try REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
22 Sep 2023 05:43AM
MARSEILLE, France: Magnificent France romped to their biggest-ever rugby victory when they ran in 14 tries, including a hat-trick for Damian Penaud, to crush Namibia 96-0 in a raucous Marseille Velodrome on Thursday (Sep 21) to keep their World Cup adventure rolling on.

France hit the ground running when Penaud caught an Antoine Dupont kick to score after seven minutes and did not let up as Jonathan Danty grabbed the second and Charles Ollivon the third after a brilliant handling move down the right wing.

Penaud and Danty each got their second before Thibaud Flament, Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey made it eight in the first half for a 54-0 lead.

Divan Rossouw crossed the line for Namibia with an interception early in the second half but it was ruled out for a high hit on Dupont, which earned Johan Deysel a red card and forced the France captain off the field worryingly holding his jaw.

Against 14 tiring men for 35 minutes France scored further tries through Baptiste Couilloud, Penaud’s hat-trick, Bielle-Biarrey and Ollivon's second, Melvyn Jaminet and a penalty try, and with Thomas Ramos landing 12 of his 13 conversions, they overhauled their previous record win, also against Namibia, 87-10 in the 2007 World Cup in Toulouse.

Despite topping the pool on 13 points after three wins, France are not yet guaranteed a quarter-final slot as New Zealand and Italy, who they face in their final fixture in two weeks, could still both overhaul them.

Source: Reuters

