France v Poland teams

DOHA : Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between France and Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c), Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski.