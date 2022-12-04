Logo
France v Poland teams
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 Poland players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France fans wave the French flag outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
04 Dec 2022 09:49PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 09:49PM)
DOHA : Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between France and Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c), Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski.

Source: Reuters

