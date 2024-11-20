France team against Argentina

The following is the France team named by coach Fabien Galthie for their match against Argentina at the Stade de France on Friday:

15-Leo Barre, 14-Gabin Villiere, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Charles Ollivon, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

SUBSTITUTES

16-Julien Marchand, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Georges-Henri Colombe, 19-Alexandre Roumat, 20-Mickel Guillard, 21-Marko Gazzotti, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Emilien Gailleton