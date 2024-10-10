France's Arnault family and Red Bull to buy stakes in Paris FC, reports L'Equipe

PARIS : Paris FC, the capital's second-tier soccer club, is in the process of being sold off to the Arnault family - whose head Bernard Arnault is the billionaire behind LVMH - and to the energy drinks company Red Bull, reported L'Equipe paper.

L'Equipe, citing its own sources, said the Arnault family would buy a stake of between 55-56 per cent in Paris FC while Red Bull would get around 15 per cent. Paris FC's current majority shareholder Pierre Ferracci would keep a stake of around 30 per cent.

The Arnault family declined to comment on the report, while officials at Paris FC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Paris FC, which plays in Stade Charlety in the south of the city, is dwarfed in terms of reputation and fan numbers by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - the reigning Ligue 1 champions who regularly feature in Europe's top flight Champions League.