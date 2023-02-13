France's Atonio cited for tackle on Ireland’s Herring

Logo
Sport

Sport

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 18, 2022 France's Uini Atonio during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

13 Feb 2023 10:25PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:25PM)
PARIS : France prop Uini Atonio will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Ireland’s Rob Herring in a Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. 

Atonio was sinbinned and was somewhat lucky to escape a red for the high hit as defending champions France were beaten 32-19 by Ireland. 

Ireland hooker Herring left the pitch for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and did not return for the rest of the match. 

A Six Nations statement on Monday said Atonio had infringed Law 9.13 which includes but is not limited to "tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders”. 

“The player will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Judge Mike Mika – Chairman (New Zealand), joined by former international Leon Lloyd (England) and former international Stefan Terblanche (South Africa),” the statement added. 

“The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.” France next host Scotland on Feb. 26.   

Source: Reuters

