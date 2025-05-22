France's Bielle-Biarrey wins British writers' award

LONDON :France and Bordeaux-Begles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey was named the British Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year on Thursday after an incredible season for club and country that could get better yet.

Bielle-Biarrey, 21, is the youngest winner of the Pat Marshall award since New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu in 1995.

He scored in every match of the Six Nations, claiming a tournament record of eight in all, to help France to the title.

His electric pace has been just as effective for Bordeaux-Begles, who are riding high in second place in the French Top 14 and who face Northampton in the European Champions Cup final in Cardiff on Saturday seeking to win the title for the first time.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In all, Bielle-Biarrey has scored a remarkable 31 tries in 27 games for club and country this season.

"It is really an honour for me to write my name next to these the legends of the game,” he told the RUWC on receipt of the trophy. “It is a big honour, and thank you to all the journalists.”

He is the third Frenchman to win the award, following Antoine Dupont in 2021 and Jean-Pierre Rives in 1981.

List of winners of the RUWC Pat Marshall award

1976 MERVYN DAVIES (Swansea and Wales)

1977 ANDY IRVINE (Heriot's FP and Scotland)

1978 GARETH EDWARDS (Cardiff and Wales)

1979 JPR WILLIAMS (Bridgend and Wales)

1980 BILL BEAUMONT (Fylde and England)

1981 JEAN-PIERRE RIVES (Toulouse and France)

1982 OLLIE CAMPBELL (Old Belvedere and Ireland)

1983 DAVE LOVERIDGE (Taranaki and New Zealand)

1984 JIM AITKEN (Gala and Scotland)

1985 MICK DOYLE (Ireland coach)

1986 JONATHAN DAVIES (Neath and Wales)

1987 DAVID KIRK (Auckland and New Zealand)

1988 ROBERT NORSTER (Cardiff and Wales)

1989 FINLAY CALDER (Stewart's-Melville FP and Scotland)

1990 IAN McGEECHAN (Scotland coach)

1991 DAVID CAMPESE (NSW and Australia)

1992 NICK FARR-JONES (NSW and Australia)

1993 BEN CLARKE (Bath and England)

1994 FRANCOIS PIENAAR (Transvaal and South Africa)

1995 JONAH LOMU (Counties and New Zealand)

1996 SEAN FITZPATRICK (Auckland and New Zealand)

1997 LAWRENCE DALLAGLIO (Wasps and England)

1998 NICK MALLETT (South Africa coach)

1999 TIM HORAN (Queensland and Australia)

2000 PAT LAM (Northampton and Samoa)

2001 MARTIN JOHNSON (Leicester and England)

2002 JONNY WILKINSON (Newcastle and England)

2003 MARTIN JOHNSON (Leicester and England)

2004 ROBERT HOWLEY (Wasps and Wales)

2005 GARETH THOMAS (Toulouse and Wales)

2006 JASON WHITE (Sale and Scotland)

2007 JASON ROBINSON (Sale and England)

2008 SHANE WILLIAMS (Ospreys and Wales)

2009 BRIAN O’DRISCOLL (Leinster and Ireland)

2010 MAGGIE ALPHONSI (Saracens and England)

2011 SAM WARBURTON (Cardiff Blues and Wales)

2012 CHRIS ROBSHAW (Harlequins and England)

2013 LEIGH HALFPENNY (Cardiff Blues and Wales)

2014 EMILY SCARRATT (Lichfield and England)

2015 DAN CARTER (Crusaders and New Zealand)

2016 EDDIE JONES (England coach)

2017 OWEN FARRELL (Saracens and England)

2018 JONATHAN SEXTON (Leinster and Ireland)

2019 SIYA KOLISI (Stormers and South Africa)

2020 ROB BAXTER (Exeter Chiefs coach)

2021 ANTOINE DUPONT (Toulouse and France)

2022 SARAH HUNTER (Loughborough Lightning and England)

2023 COURTNEY LAWES (Northampton Saints and England)

2024 LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY (Bordeaux-Begles and France)