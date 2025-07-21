France's Boisson wins first WTA title in Hamburg

French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson clinched her first tour-level title at the Hamburg Open on Sunday after a 7-5 6-3 win over Hungarian Anna Bondar.

In a clash of first-time WTA singles finalists, fifth seed Boisson came back from 4-0 down in the first set and a break down in both sets to secure the WTA 250 claycourt title.

The 22-year-old made waves last month in her Grand Slam main draw debut when she, ranked 361st, soared through the French Open as a wild card entrant, bowing out at the semi-final stage to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

"This is the first time I've given a (winner's) speech, so please bear with me," Boisson said before offering a simple "Danke" (Thank you) to the German crowd.

Boisson faced heartbreak with a first-round qualifying loss at Wimbledon, but found her form again on clay and is set to rise above her career best ranking of number 63 in Monday's updated WTA rankings.