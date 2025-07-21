Logo
France's Boisson wins first WTA title in Hamburg
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2025 France's Lois Boisson in action during her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

21 Jul 2025 01:45AM
French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson clinched her first tour-level title at the Hamburg Open on Sunday after a 7-5 6-3 win over Hungarian Anna Bondar.

In a clash of first-time WTA singles finalists, fifth seed Boisson came back from 4-0 down in the first set and a break down in both sets to secure the WTA 250 claycourt title.

The 22-year-old made waves last month in her Grand Slam main draw debut when she, ranked 361st, soared through the French Open as a wild card entrant, bowing out at the semi-final stage to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

"This is the first time I've given a (winner's) speech, so please bear with me," Boisson said before offering a simple "Danke" (Thank you) to the German crowd.

Boisson faced heartbreak with a first-round qualifying loss at Wimbledon, but found her form again on clay and is set to rise above her career best ranking of number 63 in Monday's updated WTA rankings.

Source: Reuters
