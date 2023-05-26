Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury

France's Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - France v Wales - Stade de Roudourou, Guingamp, France - November 30, 2021 France's Delphine Cascarino in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

26 May 2023 01:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France's Delphine Cascarino will miss the World Cup after her club Olympique Lyonnais said on Thursday that she would be sidelined for "several months" after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris St Germain on Sunday.

"(Cascarino) underwent tests in midweek, which ... revealed a partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament," Lyon said in a statement. The French club added that the winger will need to undergo reconstructive surgery and will be out "for several months".

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to take part in the World Cup this summer with my team mates, whom I'll be supporting from here," Cascarino said on Instagram.

France, who are also without Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will be looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

They begin their campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.