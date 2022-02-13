Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam

France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 12, 2022 France's Antoine Dupont in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

13 Feb 2022 01:45PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France's 30-24 triumph over Ireland in Paris put them firmly on course for Six Nations success, but scrumhalf Antoine Dupont dismissed talk of a potential Grand Slam, saying the team were wary of Scotland after costly defeats in previous editions.

It was a second home win in a row for France, who beat Italy in their opening game and are now the only side that could complete this season's Grand Slam.

France finished second in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Six Nations with defeats against Scotland, who they face next, proving costly on both occasions.

"We have all learned from the last two years, where we may have lost the tournament after a defeat to Scotland," Dupont told reporters on Saturday.

"So we are not going to talk about Grand Slam for the moment.

"We will focus on the next match because we know the challenge that awaits us. We know this Scottish team well, so we're hoping that we will have something nice to play for in a month."

Fabien Galthie's France side will face Scotland on Feb. 26 and Wales on March 11, before hosting England in the final fixture of their campaign on March 19.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us