France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam

France's 30-24 triumph over Ireland in Paris put them firmly on course for Six Nations success, but scrumhalf Antoine Dupont dismissed talk of a potential Grand Slam, saying the team were wary of Scotland after costly defeats in previous editions.

It was a second home win in a row for France, who beat Italy in their opening game and are now the only side that could complete this season's Grand Slam.

France finished second in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Six Nations with defeats against Scotland, who they face next, proving costly on both occasions.

"We have all learned from the last two years, where we may have lost the tournament after a defeat to Scotland," Dupont told reporters on Saturday.

"So we are not going to talk about Grand Slam for the moment.

"We will focus on the next match because we know the challenge that awaits us. We know this Scottish team well, so we're hoping that we will have something nice to play for in a month."

Fabien Galthie's France side will face Scotland on Feb. 26 and Wales on March 11, before hosting England in the final fixture of their campaign on March 19.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)