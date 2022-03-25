Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's Dupont named player of the tournament after Six Nations Grand Slam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's Dupont named player of the tournament after Six Nations Grand Slam

France's Dupont named player of the tournament after Six Nations Grand Slam

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 France's Antoine Dupont scores their third try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

25 Mar 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been named 2022 Six Nations player of the championship after guiding his team to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The 25-year-old was instrumental in the final as France held off England to clinch a 25-13 victory at the Stade de France and achieve a clean sweep in the competition.

Dupont, who led the side in the absence of the injured Charles Ollivon, beat compatriot Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier to the crown.

"Antoine is an incredibly worthy winner of this year's Six Nations Player of the Championship title," said Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel.

"He is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength. He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball."

The scrumhalf, who also got the award in 2020, joins Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll and Scot Stuart Hogg as the only players to have won it on more than one occasion.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us