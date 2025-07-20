France's European run ended by familiar foe Germany

BASEL, Switzerland :Heartbroken France were left lamenting another European exit at the hands of Germany on Saturday in a stunning 6-5 penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, leaving Les Bleues still searching for their first major tournament title.

The loss came despite having a player advantage for most of the game, after Germany's Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for a tug on the hair of Griege Mbock Bathy in the box in the 13th minute.

Grace Geyoro's ensuing penalty kick in the 13th minute was France's only goal in a bruising match that was tied 1-1 at the end of extra time.

"It's very cruel, it's very difficult," Geyoro said. "We don't realize it yet, and there's a lot of disappointment and frustration at going out like that tonight. We're wondering when it's going to be smiling for us at last. It's difficult, frankly it's hard, that's football. I'm disappointed."

The loss conjured memories of Euro 2022 when Germany dispatched France 2-1 in the semifinals before losing to England for the title.

Despite the man advantage, France seemed to wither as the minutes wore on against the eight-times European champions.

"We're sorry because when you're eleven against ten, you know that your set-pieces, numerical superiority do not exist anymore, so we had to avoid giving them those situations," coach Laurent Bonadei said.

"We didn't manage to find the back of the net except for two goals that were flagged offside. It's a shame, we didn't need much. Especially after what we'd done in the group phase, I thought we were getting stronger."

France indeed had their chances, with goals by Delphine Cascarino and Geyoro chalked off for offside in each half. Melvine Malard clanged a rocket off the crossbar in the dying seconds of extra time.

"I'm obviously disappointed," France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin said. "They were down to ten against 11, so even more disappointed. Finishing on penalties and going out like that is always the worst way to go.

"It was a complicated game, they were behind for almost 90 minutes and they were sending warheads up front.

"We're a bit down, we've just taken a blow to the back of the head."

France's Amel Majri and Alice Sombath had their penalties saved in the shootout, with Sombath's spelling the end of France's tournament, as the heartbroken players collapsed on the pitch.

"There's obviously a lot of disappointment," Geyoro said. "We really wanted to go all the way, but unfortunately we stop at the quarter-finals. Leaving the tournament just before the semi-finals is a real blow."