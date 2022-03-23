Logo
France's Galthie to coach British Barbarians against England in June
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 12, 2022 France head coach Fabien Galthie before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

23 Mar 2022 09:23PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 09:23PM)
PARIS : France coach Fabien Galthie will lock horns with his England counterpart Eddie Jones when he takes charge of the British Barbarians at Twickenham in June.

Galthie led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010 this year as Les Bleus beat England 25-13 in their final match.

"I was contacted by the British Barbarians after (France beat) the All Blacks (last November) to play England on June 19," Galthie told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's a great honour. I have been asked to coach George Kruis, Danny Care, Finn Russell, Ngani Laumape, Cheslin Kolbe, Semi Radradra... The rest will be French players who have not qualified for the semi-finals of the (Top 14) championship."

France are on an eight-game winning streak under Galthie, the most notable of which was the 40-25 victory against New Zealand last November.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)

Source: Reuters

