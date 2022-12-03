Logo
France's Hernandez suffers ankle bruise, skips part of training
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Nov 26, 2022; Doha, Qatar; France defender Theo Hernandez (22) dribbles the ball against Denmark during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

03 Dec 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 12:25AM)
DOHA : France left back Theo Hernandez will not complete Friday's training session ahead of their World Cup last-16 clash with Poland on Sunday after sustaining a minor bruise on his ankle, the French federation said.

"He will be there for training tomorrow," said the FFF, who added it was planned Hernandez would not take part in the full session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium.

Hernandez is the only proper left back left in the squad after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury sustained in the opening 4-1 win against Australia last week.

Source: Reuters

