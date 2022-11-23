Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's Hernandez sustains 'pretty serious' knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's Hernandez sustains 'pretty serious' knee injury

France's Hernandez sustains 'pretty serious' knee injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Lucas Hernandez reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Issei Kato
France's Hernandez sustains 'pretty serious' knee injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Lucas Hernandez reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
23 Nov 2022 05:37AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 05:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL WAKRAH, Qatar: Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign appeared in doubt after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday (Nov 22).

"He needs to do some tests but it seems pretty serious. That's the big black spot tonight," said coach Didier Deschamps.

Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia.

France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.