France's Kone in for injured Tchouameni for Paraguay World Cup clash

PHILADELPHIA, July 4 : France coach Didier Deschamps made one change to the team who beat Sweden 3-0 in the previous round, bringing Manu Kone into midfield in place of the injured Aurelien Tchouameni for Saturday’s World Cup last-16 clash against Paraguay.

• Tchouameni out with thigh injury, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday

• Kone will be paired with Adrien Rabiot behind France's four-pronged attack

• Paraguay line up in likely 5-4-1 ultra defensive formation

• Winners face Morocco in Boston on July 9

Teams:

Paraguay - Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (captain), Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso

France - Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain)

(Writing by Julien Pretot in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)