France's Mbappe sidelined for World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Ukraine - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 13, 2025 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

14 Nov 2025 08:28PM
PARIS :France captain Kylian Mbappe will miss their final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday with an ankle problem, the French Football Federation announced on Friday a day after they qualified for next year's finals.

"Mbappe is still suffering from inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo tests today in Madrid," the FFF said in a statement.

The 26-year-old forward scored two goals and delivered one assist during the 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Thursday, when France clinched their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Manu Kone and Eduardo Camavinga will also miss the game. The AS Roma player is suspended after being booked against Ukraine, while the Real Madrid midfielder, who did not feature on Thursday, has a "muscle strain in his left hamstring."

Source: Reuters
