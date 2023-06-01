Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through

France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 France's Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first round match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

01 Jun 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2023 06:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French veteran Gael Monfils on Wednesday withdrew from the French Open citing a wrist injury, a day after his five-set victory over Sebastian Baez, sending Denmark's Holger Rune straight into the third round.

The 36-year-old, who was due to face Rune in Thursday's night session on Philippe Chatrier court, said he had received medical advice not to play any more at the French Open.

"Physically I woke up quite good today," said Monfils, who had spent almost four hours on centre court on Tuesday evening. "But I had a problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. I felt it during the match yesterday," he told reporters.

"I came back from my an examination and the doctor said it was not good to play with this type of injury. Yesterday it was risky. Today he said I should stop."

Monfils, a former semi-finalist and three-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, missed much of last season due to heel surgery.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.