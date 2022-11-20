Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury

France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Ibrahima Konate during the press conference REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Eduardo Camavinga during the press conference REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Eduardo Camavinga during the press conference REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Ibrahima Konate during the press conference REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
20 Nov 2022 11:55PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : France have been hit by a number of big-name injuries, including the shock news of Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema being ruled out of the World Cup, but younger players are ready to grab their chance.

The world champions will be without Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and 34-year-old Benzema but for 23-year-old Ibrahima Konate and Eduardo Camavinga, 20, those injuries do not change anything going into the tournament.

Champions League winner Benzema trained with the squad on Saturday for the first time since arriving in Qatar but was forced to leave the session early with a thigh injury and scans ruled him out of the tournament.

France coach Didier Deschamps decided against nominating a replacement.

"We learned about it (Benzema) through the morning. It is quite hard for the French team but our objective has not changed," Konate said.

"A World Cup has these kinds of incidents but we have a match in a couple of days and we have to look ahead and not behind."

France kick off their title defence against Australia on Tuesday before also playing Tunisia and Denmark in their other Group D matches.

"I am really sad for the people who are injured. They could have done a good job. I am part of the younger generation and we have to replace more experience players," Konate said.

"We are lucky to be able to show our qualities. It is an opportunity that we have to grab."

For Camavinga, who joined Real Madrid as a teenager last year, the young France players will be pumped up and ready to make up for the missing experience.

"We are not going to reduce our objectives because Karim is leaving. We will continue to fight. If they (opponents) think they are less scared that's up to them. I don't really worry what our opponents think of us," midfielder Camavinga said.

"I think the moment the coach puts players on the pitch it is up us to us to bring a breath of fresh air, a burst of energy."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.