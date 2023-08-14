Logo
Sport

France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury
Sport

France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury

France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury
France's Romain Ntamack injured himself in last week's warm-up test against Scotland.(File photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)
14 Aug 2023 05:24PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2023 07:36PM)
PARIS :French flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, the French rugby federation said on Monday.

Ntamack was scheduled to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.

"Romain, our thoughts are with you. The entire group supports you and wishes you a good recovery," the federation posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be back," Ntamack posted earlier on Monday.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot is a major blow to 'Les Bleus', with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8.

"Romain Ntamack, we will miss your flair, but there's no doubt you'll be close by and that this dream belongs to you as well," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also posted on the X platform.

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.

Source: Reuters/gr

