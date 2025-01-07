Logo
Sport

France's Ollivon out of Six Nations with knee injury
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France v Argentina - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - November 22, 2024 France's Charles Ollivon reacts after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

07 Jan 2025 07:05PM
PARIS : France flanker Charles Ollivon will not take part in the Six Nations after the player said he was undergoing surgery following a knee injury on Tuesday.

Ollivon picked up the injury with his Toulon club in a Top 14 league game against Racing 92 on Saturday.

"I have to stop doing what I love for now and will be having surgery soon," Ollivon wrote on Instagram.

"I'm now 200 per cent behind the team before I can join them next season."

France kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Jan. 31.

Source: Reuters

