France's Ollivon out of Six Nations with knee injury

PARIS : France flanker Charles Ollivon will not take part in the Six Nations after the player said he was undergoing surgery following a knee injury on Tuesday.

Ollivon picked up the injury with his Toulon club in a Top 14 league game against Racing 92 on Saturday.

"I have to stop doing what I love for now and will be having surgery soon," Ollivon wrote on Instagram.

"I'm now 200 per cent behind the team before I can join them next season."

France kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Jan. 31.