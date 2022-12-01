France's Penaud voted Autumn Nations player of the series

France winger Damian Penaud has been voted player of the series for the 2022 Autumn Nations after garnering 40 per cent of the votes from fans, the tournament's organisers said on Thursday.

Penaud was on a three-man shortlist picked by a panel of international media and broadcasters covering the event alongside All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea and Italy fullback and World Rugby Breakthrough Player of The Year Ange Capuozzo.

The Frenchman produced a string of superb performances in the tournament to enter the list of top 10 try scorers for his country with 21 tries from his 37 tests.

France, next year's World Cup hosts, ended the year unbeaten with victories over Australia, South Africa and Japan in their November tests.