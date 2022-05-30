Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France's sports ministry to meet police, UEFA over Champions League final chaos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France's sports ministry to meet police, UEFA over Champions League final chaos

France's sports ministry to meet police, UEFA over Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Fans and police officers at the turnstiles inside the stadium as the match is delayed REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's sports ministry to meet police, UEFA over Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 General view of Liverpool fans in the stands as police officers and stewards are seen REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
30 May 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 11:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France's sports ministry will meet with police and soccer officials on Monday to discuss the chaotic scenes at the Stade de France before and during Saturday's Champions League final, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said.

The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the French national stadium without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

Reuters TV footage showed riot police chasing people outside the stadium as they ran away and others being escorted away. Dozens of individuals forced their way into the stadium premises and others outside, including children, were tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said.

European soccer's governing body UEFA, France's soccer federation (FFF) and police will be present at the meeting.

Oudea-Castera said on Twitter that the purpose of the meeting was to analyse the incidents that took place and "learn lessons for our major sporting events".

France will host the Olympic Games in 2024 and the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Britain's minister for sport Nadine Dorries and Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan have called for an investigation into the scenes at the stadium.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us