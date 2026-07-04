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France's Tchouameni to miss Paraguay clash with thigh injury, says report
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France's Tchouameni to miss Paraguay clash with thigh injury, says report

France's Tchouameni to miss Paraguay clash with thigh injury, says report

Jun 30, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (8) in action against Sweden during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

04 Jul 2026 12:00PM
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PHILADELPHIA, July 3 : France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup last-16 clash against Paraguay with a thigh injury, French daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

The 26-year-old started three of France's four matches at the tournament and is expected to be replaced by Manu Kone.

France advanced to the knockout stage after topping Group I with a perfect record, winning all three matches before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the round of 32.

They face Paraguay in Philadelphia.

The French Football Federation was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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