Frank confident of fixing Tottenham but says cannot do it alone

LONDON, Dec 19 : ‌Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank insists he will get things right at the North London club but that will only happen if everyone is pulling in the same direction.

His side host Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday hoping to make amends for a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest last weekend that once again turned the spotlight on Frank.

That result left Tottenham in 11th place in the standings and while a couple of good results ‌could propel them back towards the top four, consistency has proved ‌elusive under the Dane who is yet to win over the fans.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he was asked whether he was confident of an upturn in results after winning only one of their last seven Premier League games.

"I'm very comfortable and confident. That I will, how can I say, fix it," Frank said. "When this club comes out on top, there will be a lot of good people ‍working together, aligned at the same time through the years.

"I just know one thing I'm pretty good at. I'm good at analysing things. I know what good looks like and I know where we should get.

"And one thing is I'm 1000 per cent sure we haven't seen any club be successful unless they had ​key people in the right decisions for ‌a long time. I'll back myself to be one of those key people to be in that position."

Tottenham's home record has been especially damaging for Frank with only two ​wins from their eight games at their glossy stadium, with boos commonly ringing out.

"I think there will always ⁠be, no matter where you are, definitely ‌10 per cent of the fans will always question the head coach," he said. "And then there will be ​a big group that are the loyal ones or the ones that have a little bit of the bigger perspective."

Liverpool have had their own issues this season and ‍retaining the title already looks a long shot with Arne Slot's side 10 points behind leaders Arsenal. Frank, ⁠however, said they remain a formidable side who will get better.

"If you are not respectful of a team that ​won the Premier League and ‌what kind of threat they pose, then I think you don't do well," ‍he ​said.