Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach

Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Netherlands Training - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 26, 2021 Netherlands coach Frank de Boer during training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

06 Jun 2023 02:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Al Jazira have named former Netherlands coach Frank de Boer as their new manager, the Emirati club said on Monday.

De Boer succeeds Marcel Keizer, whose contract expired. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach had been in charge of the Abu Dhabi club since 2019.

While Al Jazira did not specify the details, Dutch media reported that De Boer has signed a two-year contract starting on July 1.

It is 53-year-old De Boer's first appointment since he stepped down as Netherlands coach two years ago after Euro 2020 when they went out in the last 16 with a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Al Jazira finished fifth in this season's top-tier UAE Pro League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.