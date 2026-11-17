Nov 17 : New Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank said on Tuesday that one of his main priorities was to improve the team's leaky defence, as they seek to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur coach Frank was appointed as manager on Monday, replacing Frenchman Pierre Sage, whose five-month spell in charge ended last week with the side rooted to the bottom of the table.

Palace have won two of their 10 Premier League matches this season, conceding a league-worst 24 goals.

"I've looked at the team and done a lot of analysis on the team. I think there's a lot of positives, definitely," Frank told Palace's media channel.

"There's no doubt, to state the obvious, that we need to stabilise things. That's one thing. We need to work incredibly hard. Obviously, we're conceding too many goals that we need to address, so we need to work on the defensive side of things with principles, attitude," the Dane added.

"We need to work on the set pieces, that's key, in both boxes. We need to work on defensive transitions, also conceding too many situations there."

Palace, winners of last season's Conference League, are competing in the Europa League this season and remain in the League Cup.

"Of course, it's one game at a time. We need to balance a lot of things with aiming high in Europe," Frank said.

"There are two fantastic cup tournaments, but, of course, Premier League is most important, if we need to prioritise. But we would like to compete on all fronts."

Palace travel to Coventry City on Saturday.