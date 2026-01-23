Frank rues Tottenham's injury curse as Bergvall joins absentees

LONDON, Jan 22 : Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is the latest addition to the Premier League club's injury list with under-pressure coach Thomas Frank suggesting his side are cursed.

Swede Bergvall damaged his ankle in the 2-0 Champions League home victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday - a result that lifted some of the heat on Frank.

Spurs face second-from-bottom Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to back up that positive display but will be without the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies and now Bergvall.

Joao Palhinha is also doubtful while forward Dominic Solanke is not yet 100 per cent fit despite scoring against Dortmund in his first start since the final day of last season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Unfortunately Lucas picked up an ankle injury. He keeps being very unlucky with injuries. It looks like a bigger one," Frank told reporters. "He's being assessed in the next couple of days so we'll know more about the time frame.

"Palhinha is progressing, could be close for Burnley but will be tight."

Frank, whose side have slipped to 14th after two wins from their last 13 Premier League games, said Tottenham's injury record this season is one of the worst he has encountered.

"It must be close to my third year in the Premier League with Brentford, I also had a horrendous year which impacted massively," the Dane said.

"Some of them is like what is happening here, seems like we are cursed or something like that but injuries are a part of football.

"Next thing we can look is how can we speed up the return to playing."

MORE POSITIVE ATMOSPHERE

Things turned toxic after last week's loss at home to West Ham United with Spurs fans rounding on Frank at the final whistle.

There was a more positive atmosphere on Tuesday though and Frank once again said he felt supported by the club's Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham and other senior figures.

"The support (from the club) has been exceptional throughout the season," the Dane said.

"I know there's a few questions about me, but it's not about me. It's about me, the staff, the players, the club and that needs to be aligned and that direction and alignment is very clear from ownership to the board.

"Everyone is on the same page and there's a lot of things going in the right direction."

Central defender Micky van de Ven will be available against Burnley after being suspended for the Dortmund game.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from the London club but Frank said he is a part of Tottenham's future.

"He seems happy. Very happy after the game we won," he said. "He's a fantastic player and a fantastic ambassador for this club. He's maybe had his best season for the club. He's growing as a leader and a big player for the future.

"Micky is a Tottenham player for us now and the future."