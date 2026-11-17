Frank takes charge at struggling Palace after Sage dismissal

Nov 16 : Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as manager on a contract until June 2029, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Frank takes charge after the dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose five-month spell in charge ended after 16 games with the side at the bottom of the table.

"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them,” Frank said in a statement.

Palace have not won a league match since October 11, with a 5-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion triggering the slump that dragged them into the relegation battle.

Their recent 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool extended their losing streak to four Premier League matches, leaving the south London club bottom of the standings and two points from safety.

Frank arrives at struggling Selhurst Park taking on his first managerial role since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur following an eight-month spell in charge.

The 53-year-old's move to Tottenham turned sour as a woeful run of results left the club hovering above the relegation zone.

He joined the club in June 2025 as successor to Ange Postecoglou but was dismissed in February this year, after leaving the North London club in 16th place with 29 points from 26 matches.

Before moving to Tottenham, the Dane enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Brentford between 2018 and 2025, guiding the club to the Premier League and establishing them in the top flight, with a ninth-placed finish in 2022-23 their highest league position under his leadership.

Frank began his coaching career with Denmark's under-age sides before taking charge at Brondby in 2013. He left in March 2016 and joined Brentford in December that year as assistant to Dean Smith in the Championship before taking the head coach role in 2018.