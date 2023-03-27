Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frank talk inside Dutch squad after France defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Frank talk inside Dutch squad after France defeat

Frank talk inside Dutch squad after France defeat
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group B - France v Netherlands - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 24, 2023 Netherlands' Nathan Ake and Virgil van Dijk react REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Frank talk inside Dutch squad after France defeat
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group B - France v Netherlands - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 24, 2023 France's Kingsley Coman in action with Netherlands' Nathan Ake REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
27 Mar 2023 01:44AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands squad had some harsh words for one another after Friday's 4-0 loss to France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris, defender Nathan Ake said on Sunday (Mar 26).

The Dutch were handed a heavy defeat at the Stade de France, going three goals down inside the opening 23 minutes in the first match back as coach for Ronald Koeman.

"There were tough words right after the game, and that was also the case during the analysis the day after. But we have to be clear. I think it's good that we tell each other the truth," Ake told a news conference on the eve of their second Group B match, which is against Gibraltar in Rotterdam on Monday.

"We discussed what we should do better for the next match and the future," he added, but said that was now a closed subject.

"It's done. We must learn from this as a team, but also individually. The most important thing is how you come back from this."

The Dutch now also have Cody Gakpo back after a bout of flu that saw him miss the trip to France but Koeman said he would only make a decision whether to field the Liverpool striker against Gibraltar on Monday.

"Whether the team has processed the blow, I don't know," Koeman told the same Sunday news conference.

"The boys are self-critical. Much was said in the debriefing, about our build-up and intensity of play.

"Gibraltar will be a completely different team, but what I saw against France was disappointing. And I didn't expect it either. We have to beat Gibraltar now. Win first and then score a lot of goals," the coach added.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.