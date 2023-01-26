Logo
Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
Sport

Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw

Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - January 25, 2023 General view during the match REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - January 25, 2023 SC Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
26 Jan 2023 05:45AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 06:03AM)
FREIBURG, Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday (Jan 25), a result that benefited neither team.

Champions League club Eintracht took a 42nd-minute lead when France international Randal Kolo Muani threaded a shot past three defenders and into the back of the net for his sixth league goal of the season.

But Matthias Ginter thundered in an equaliser two minutes after the restart to draw Mainz level. Michael Gregoritsch came close to snatching a winner for them in the 62nd but his low left-footed volley flew wide.

Eintracht, who face Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 in February, dropped to fourth on 31 points, level with Borussia Dortmund and fifth-placed Freiburg. Bayern Munich are top on 36 points.

Source: Reuters

