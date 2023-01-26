Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw

FREIBURG, Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday (Jan 25), a result that benefited neither team.

Champions League club Eintracht took a 42nd-minute lead when France international Randal Kolo Muani threaded a shot past three defenders and into the back of the net for his sixth league goal of the season.

But Matthias Ginter thundered in an equaliser two minutes after the restart to draw Mainz level. Michael Gregoritsch came close to snatching a winner for them in the 62nd but his low left-footed volley flew wide.

Eintracht, who face Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 in February, dropped to fourth on 31 points, level with Borussia Dortmund and fifth-placed Freiburg. Bayern Munich are top on 36 points.