Frankfurt make it three wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Mainz
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - December 18, 2021 1.FSV Mainz 05 players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

19 Dec 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:51AM)
FRANKFURT, Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt earned a 1-0 victory over visiting Mainz 05 on Saturday to make it three Bundesliga wins in a row as they climbed to fifth place before the start of the winter break.

Jesper Lindstrom slotted home the winner in the 35th minute, with the Dane scoring for the third consecutive match.

Mainz, who had lost two of their previous eight league matches, could not break down a disciplined Eintracht defence in the first half but had a good chance through Karim Onisiwo seven minutes after the restart.

The hosts had an even bigger opportunity to double their lead when Ajdin Hrustic curled a shot over Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner but the ball bounced off the crossbar.

Frankfurt move to 27 points with the sixth win in their last seven league games, a point behind fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who drew 1-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen who are third and visit Freiburg on Sunday.

The Bundesliga resumes on Jan 7.

Source: Reuters

