Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frankfurt ordered to partially close stadium after fan fireworks v Napoli - UEFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Frankfurt ordered to partially close stadium after fan fireworks v Napoli - UEFA

31 Mar 2023 01:14AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 01:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined 70,000 euros ($76,314) and ordered to partially close their stadium for their next UEFA match after their fans lit fireworks and blocked passageways in last month's home loss to Napoli, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

French side Nantes were fined a total of 66,125 euros for fans lighting fireworks, throwing objects, offensive messages and a pitch invasion.

Their punishment also triggered a suspended partial stadium closure for their next UEFA competition match.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.