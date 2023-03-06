Logo
Frankfurt's top-four hopes dented by Wolfsburg draw
Frankfurt's top-four hopes dented by Wolfsburg draw

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 19, 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

06 Mar 2023 02:54AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 03:04AM)
Eintracht Frankfurt's hopes of finishing in the Bundesliga's top four suffered another setback when they were held to a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (Mar 5).

The result left Frankfurt sixth on 39 points from 23 games, three adrift of fourth-placed RB Leipzig and fifth-placed Freiburg. Wolfsburg remained eighth in the table on 34 points.

The hosts got off to a fast start when Omar Marmoush opened the scoring in the 10th minute, after a through ball from Yannick Gerhardt allowed him to round the goalkeeper and net from a tight angle. The goal was awarded after a VAR review for offside.

Randal Kolo Muani rose authoritatively in the 22nd minute to nod in an equaliser for Frankfurt after a cross from Aurelio Buta, with Evan Ndicka firing a half-volley high into the roof of the net four minutes later to put the visitors in front.

In the final twist of a busy first half, Gerhardt glanced home a near-post header from a Patrick Wimmer free kick to level things up.

Ndicka nearly earned Frankfurt the points in the 90th minute when he let loose a volley after goalkeeper Koen Casteels spilled the ball in the Wolfsburg penalty area, but the effort thundered off the upright and out for a goal-kick.

Earlier on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 to move up to ninth in the standings.

Source: Reuters

