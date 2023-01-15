Logo
Frankowski penalty gives Lens 1-0 win over Auxerre
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Metz - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - October 24, 2021 RC Lens' Przemysław Frankowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

15 Jan 2023 02:07AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 02:07AM)
Second-placed RC Lens moved within three points of Paris St Germain with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Saturday thanks to Przemyslaw Frankowski's second-half penalty.

Lens have 44 points after 19 games behind PSG who visit fourth-placed Stade Rennais on Sunday.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute when Massadio Haidara was brought down by Birama Toure and Frankowski made no mistake from the spot by finding the bottom left corner.

It was Frankowski's second league goal this season and came more than five months after his first.

Auxerre suffered another blow after the goal as they were reduced to 10 players in the 64th minute when Isaak Toure picked up his second yellow for a foul.

The defeat kept Auxerre 18th on 13 points, two points adrift of the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

