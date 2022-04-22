Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final

Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Lille - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - December 1, 2021 Referee Stephanie Frappart REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

22 Apr 2022 03:24AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Frappart, 38, was the first female to referee a Ligue 1 game, in 2019. She also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup that year and a men's Champions League match in 2020.

"Her appointment rewards both her work and her performance. It is well deserved," Pascal Garibian, technical director of refereeing at the FFF, said in a statement.

Nantes will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 7.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us