Fraser-Pryce brings Olympic speed to son's sports day
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 100 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 18, 2022 Gold Medallist Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

17 Apr 2025 08:35PM
Three-times Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed no mercy during her son Zyon's sports day, storming to victory in the parents’ 100 metres race and leaving fellow mums in her wake again.

Jamaica's 38-year-old eight-times Olympic medallist lined up for the mum's race on Wednesday and breezed past the competition to take first place, a moment she proudly shared on Instagram.

In 2023, she pulled off a similar victory at the same event, proving she does not lose her competitive edge even when the stakes are just her son’s playground bragging rights.

"They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line," Fraser-Pryce, who won back-to-back 100m Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012, wrote along with a clip of her win.

Fraser-Pryce announced last week she will return to the track in 2025 after her final Olympics ended in bitter disappointment last year in Paris when she missed her 100m semi-final after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

Source: Reuters
