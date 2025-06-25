Fraser-Pryce to wind down career with final national championships

NEW YORK :Jamaican track icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in her final national championships when they kick off this week, the three-times Olympic gold medallist said, winding down one of athletics' most decorated careers.

The 10-times world gold medallist previously announced her comeback to the track for 2025, in what was widely expected to be her final year of competition, saying she had "unfinished business".

The 38-year-old told reporters at a Nike event on Monday that the Jamaican national championships that start from Thursday would be her last.

"It's one of those moments that I am looking forward to. You know why? Because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain," said Fraser-Pryce, who won back-to-back 100 metres Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012.

The qualifying event for this year's World Championships that run from September 13-21 in Tokyo comes after a disappointing final Games in Paris, when she missed her 100m semi-final after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.