Frattesi brace helps Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Empoli

EMPOLI, Italy : Davide Frattesi scored twice and Lautaro Martinez added a third as Inter Milan eased to a 3-0 win at Empoli on Wednesday, closing the gap with Serie A leaders Napoli to four points after the home side had a man sent off.

Empoli faced an uphill battle when Saba Goglichidze was shown the red card for a studs-up high challenge on Marcus Thuram after half an hour, and Inter made the extra man count in the second half.

Frattesi found the net five minutes after the break and doubled Inter's lead in the 67th minute, before Martinez rounded off the win 11 minutes from time, stretching Empoli's winless run to five games.

Inter, now unbeaten in five league games, remain second in the standings with 21 points, behind Napoli on 25 after their 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday. Empoli remain 11th on 11 points.