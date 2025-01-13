'Freak' Alcaraz puts on a show to crush Shevchenko at Australian Open

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz was impressed with his level early in his bid to complete a career Grand Slam after an imperfect but entertaining 6-1 7-5 6-1 win over Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko to ease into the Australian Open second round on Monday.

Four-times major champion Alcaraz is targeting his maiden trophy at Melbourne Park to become the youngest man to capture all four Grand Slam titles and the 21-year-old went all guns blazing for an emphatic victory after a nervy opening game.

A mid-match dip notwithstanding, the Spaniard pulled off extraordinary shots which prompted retired Australian player John Millman to ask him after the contest what the secret to being such a "freak" was.

"I always say that it's hard work," a beaming Alcaraz said.

"I try to bring the best of me every day. That's the secret. Every day I try to be a better person and better player."

The third seed, still fine-tuning a new service motion that he adopted in the off season, fended off a break point and then broke in the third game to take full control of the opening set which he wrapped up in double quick time.

"I think I played a great level," Alcaraz, who did not contest any of the tune-up tournaments, told reporters later.

"Honestly, the first match of the season you never know how it's going to be. I had the confidence to think that I was going to be good, but you never know.

"I'm just really happy with the level that I played, with everything I've done today. But I really want to be better in the next round."

French Open and Wimbledon holder Alcaraz found his range with some devastating winners on both flanks and went up 3-1 in the second set but world number 77 Shevchenko won the next four games as fans on Margaret Court Arena got behind the underdog.

Alcaraz switched back on and struck a fiery forehand winner to set up another break point and drew level in the 10th game as his opponent began to feel the intense pressure again and went on to surrender the set.

"That's something that is in my mind, like 'don't be mad, just try to recover the good rhythm again'. That's what I tried in the second set," Alcaraz said.

"I think what happened was normal, to lose focus a little bit. I just want to try not happen again in the next round. I'm just trying to focus my game again."

With the momentum having swung definitively, 2022 U.S. Open champion Alcaraz reeled off games in the third set and finished it off with a big ace on his fifth match point to book a second-round meeting with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

"I know Nishioka is tough player. I'll try to play good tennis. I'll try to do the things I'm improving and try to be more comfortable and getting more confident," Alcaraz said.

"It'll be a really good match (but) I'll be ready. I'll be focused to play my own game, and let's see."