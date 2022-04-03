Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester

MANCHESTER, England: A lacklustre Manchester United needed a rare goal by Fred to salvage an unconvincing 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Apr 2).

Kelechi Iheanacho had put the visitors ahead, nodding an inch-perfect James Maddison cross past David de Gea after Fred was dispossessed on a United counter-attack.

But the Brazillian midfielder levelled three minutes later after Leicester failed to clear the ball, Bruno Fernandes shooting from the edge of the box and Fred tapping home the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel pushed it out.

Leicester remained on top, continuing to run at a disorganised United defence and had the ball in the back of the net again through Maddison, but it was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

United had only one other real chance when Fernandes, running through on goal, was denied by Schmeichel.

Ralf Rangnick's men remained sixth in the table and could be overtaken by West Ham United if they beat Everton on Sunday. Leicester moved up to ninth.