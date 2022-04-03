Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester

Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho fouls Manchester United's Raphael Varane before a VAR review REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Fred REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in action with Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Manchester United's Harry Maguire REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fred earns sluggish Man United draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Fred and Bruno Fernandes after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
03 Apr 2022 02:47AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 02:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: A lacklustre Manchester United needed a rare goal by Fred to salvage an unconvincing 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Apr 2).

Kelechi Iheanacho had put the visitors ahead, nodding an inch-perfect James Maddison cross past David de Gea after Fred was dispossessed on a United counter-attack.

But the Brazillian midfielder levelled three minutes later after Leicester failed to clear the ball, Bruno Fernandes shooting from the edge of the box and Fred tapping home the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel pushed it out.

Leicester remained on top, continuing to run at a disorganised United defence and had the ball in the back of the net again through Maddison, but it was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

United had only one other real chance when Fernandes, running through on goal, was denied by Schmeichel.

Ralf Rangnick's men remained sixth in the table and could be overtaken by West Ham United if they beat Everton on Sunday. Leicester moved up to ninth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us