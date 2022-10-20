Fred, Fernandes strike as scintillating United outclass Spurs

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United produced one of their best performances of the season as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday (Oct 19).

United rained in 19 shots on the Spurs goal in the first half without scoring, Antony's curling effort against the post and Marcus Rashford's powerful strike that was well saved being the closest they came to taking the lead.

It did not take the hosts long to break the deadlock after the interval, however, with Fred's side-footed shot deflected past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris less than two minutes into the second half.

United kept coming and deservedly put the game to bed in the 69th minute when Fernandes powered a strike into the net after another excellent flowing move.

The hosts had further chances to make the result more comprehensive, but two goals were enough to lift fifth-placed United to within four points of Spurs in third.

United should have scored in the first half. Rashford was guilty of missing a gilt-edged header on Sunday against Newcastle United and should have scored when put through by Fred early on but he fired too close to Lloris.

Shots were coming at Lloris from all angles, with Casemiro, Fernandes and Fred going close to breaking the deadlock with rasping efforts from distance.

Harry Kane had Spurs' only effort on target in the first half in a rare reprieve for the visitors' backline, but the onslaught continued after the break.

There was more than an element of fortune about Fred's opener, but Fernandes' goal was expertly put away and no more than the dominant hosts deserved.

Rashford merited a goal for his endeavours, but was again denied by a brilliant late save from Lloris, though it mattered little as United got back to winning ways in style.

Ten Hag's side had 28 shots in the match, the most by a team in a Premier League game this season. It was also the most a side managed by Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in the 318th league match he has taken charge of between Serie A and the Premier League.